GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,016 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,285,793 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,219,000 after purchasing an additional 203,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,853,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,176,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,708 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,781,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,219,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.