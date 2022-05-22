Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have commented on GLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 692.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 118,935 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GLP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,692. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 103.93%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

