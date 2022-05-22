Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Boosted by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.46.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.80 and a 12 month high of $197.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

