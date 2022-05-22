Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.47 million, a PE ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 27,500 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 7,283 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $116,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 44,391 shares of company stock worth $710,169. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 17.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,203,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 175,105 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth about $579,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

