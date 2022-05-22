Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Shares Down 0.8%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $23.20. 471,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 448,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95.
