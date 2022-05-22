Goldcoin (GLC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1,403.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00240004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016343 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002895 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,036,268 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars.

