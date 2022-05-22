Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $20,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,384,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,025,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,511,000 after acquiring an additional 311,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,969,000 after acquiring an additional 98,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 910,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,766,000 after acquiring an additional 77,195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.03. 191,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,578. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $41.65.

