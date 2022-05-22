Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,450 shares during the period. Graco accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Graco were worth $90,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC increased its position in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NYSE:GGG opened at $60.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.74%.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.