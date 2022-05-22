Graham (NYSE:GHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $7.77 on Friday. Graham has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 12,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 166,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 16.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Graham by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Graham by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

