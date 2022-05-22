Grainger (LON:GRI) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 290 ($3.57) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.81) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 358 ($4.41).

LON:GRI opened at GBX 301.40 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.19). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 295.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 299.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

