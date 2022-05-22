Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,473 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iCAD were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iCAD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iCAD by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in iCAD by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 116,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iCAD by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iCAD alerts:

ICAD opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.28.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). iCAD had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICAD. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iCAD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director Timothy Norris Irish acquired 5,500 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.