Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 459.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Alphatec worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 17.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,858,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,861,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,100 shares of company stock worth $83,024 and have sold 211,490 shares worth $1,741,949. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

