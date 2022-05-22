Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for approximately 0.7% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Baidu by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.28.

Shares of BIDU opened at $124.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.29. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

