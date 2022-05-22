Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Inotiv worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Inotiv by 5.0% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 53.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 121,693 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 161.3% during the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 163,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 40,803 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NOTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inotiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO James Harkness purchased 38,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $765,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOTV opened at $18.33 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $467.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.40. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

