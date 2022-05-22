Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $48,112,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,593,000 after acquiring an additional 563,579 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $15,461,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 359,670 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $1,207,700. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.00 million, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.96.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

