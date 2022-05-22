Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Pixelworks worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Pixelworks stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.27. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 26.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

