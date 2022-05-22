Greycroft LP Buys New Shares in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)

Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,983,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,169,000. Boxed accounts for approximately 23.0% of Greycroft LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,150,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOXD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 436,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25. Boxed, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $17.05.

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

