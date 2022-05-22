Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Groupon alerts:

GRPN stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,668. Groupon has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $49.19. The company has a market cap of $361.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. Groupon had a net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Barta purchased 57,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,459.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,631,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,783,510 shares of company stock worth $31,726,491. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.