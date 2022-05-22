Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several analysts have commented on TV shares. Barclays raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

TV stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 1,112,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,159. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.0876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 123,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,430,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after buying an additional 336,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,710,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,712,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after buying an additional 182,942 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

