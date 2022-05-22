Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.
Several analysts have commented on TV shares. Barclays raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.
TV stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 1,112,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,159. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $15.06.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.0876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 123,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,430,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after buying an additional 336,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,710,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,712,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after buying an additional 182,942 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
