Gunma Bank Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 711,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,945. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.02.

