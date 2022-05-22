Gunma Bank Ltd. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,988,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,105,105. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64.

