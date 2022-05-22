Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 8,000 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gunma Bank Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79,445 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.98. 1,732,649 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.35. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

