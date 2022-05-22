Gunma Bank Ltd. Takes $2.02 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,083 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,678.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 263,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. 3,622,453 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

