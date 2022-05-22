GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,582 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $26,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded up $9.10 on Friday, reaching $550.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,970. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $531.23 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $624.01 and a 200-day moving average of $627.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.33.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

