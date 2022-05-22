GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,558 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.69% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $22,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,327,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,859. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

