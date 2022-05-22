GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of National Health Investors worth $23,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE NHI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.78. 274,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.97. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

