GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Catalent makes up 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Catalent worth $89,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Catalent by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Catalent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.