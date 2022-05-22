GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $113.31 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises about 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.98% of Five Below worth $113,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Five Below by 9.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 25.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $8,295,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,378. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.64 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average of $175.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.72.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

