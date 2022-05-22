GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $126.14 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Signature Bank comprises 1.1% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Signature Bank worth $126,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

SBNY traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.89. 992,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,167. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $179.05 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.92.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

