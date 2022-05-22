GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $22.24 Million Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,155 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Terminix Global worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 1,424.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Terminix Global by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMX traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $41.55. 762,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

