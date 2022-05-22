GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,641,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $100,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.02. 322,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,047. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

