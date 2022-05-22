GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Comfort Systems USA worth $61,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.47. 116,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,158. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

