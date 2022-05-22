GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $31.46 Million in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 170,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,456,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of PS Business Parks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PSB traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.55. The company had a trading volume of 473,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $189.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.30. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

PSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

