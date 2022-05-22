GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $62,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 511.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,607,000 after acquiring an additional 958,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $151.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,746,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,481. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

