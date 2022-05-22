GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 459,470 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.95% of Heartland Express worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLD stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 277,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,195. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

