GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 202,398 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,398 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Gates Industrial worth $72,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 786,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,530. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.80. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

