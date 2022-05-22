GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 220,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,316,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Globant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $776,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,723,000 after buying an additional 89,799 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,457,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,641,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,429,000 after buying an additional 349,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,172,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Shares of GLOB traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.39. 1,182,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,119. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.92 and a 200-day moving average of $256.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.