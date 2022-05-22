GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,431,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Element Solutions worth $83,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.17. 1,991,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,913. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

