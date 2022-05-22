GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 103,080 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,080 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.67% of Casella Waste Systems worth $29,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5,904.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWST. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $33,394.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 337,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.02. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

