GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $59,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,812,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,077,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.88.

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $185.63. 189,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,616. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.14. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

