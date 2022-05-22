Handy (HANDY) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Handy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a total market cap of $627,436.93 and approximately $55,511.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handy has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.36 or 0.12465464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 364.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00500427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,710.23 or 1.86063125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00033963 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008790 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

