Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $18.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.63. 5,437,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,872. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

