HarbourVest Partners LLC Buys 52,982 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the quarter. Coursera comprises 0.3% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Coursera worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Coursera by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,260,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,849,000 after purchasing an additional 440,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Coursera by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,702,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,543,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 438,442 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Coursera by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,420,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of Coursera stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 722,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.58. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $290,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,778 in the last quarter.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

