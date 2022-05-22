HarbourVest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,766 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000. Spotify Technology accounts for about 0.5% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,947,000 after buying an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 535,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. TheStreet lowered Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.31.

Shares of SPOT traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.27. 1,856,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.19. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

