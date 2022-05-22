HarbourVest Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

HarbourVest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Eventbrite worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Eventbrite by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 1,303,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,027. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

