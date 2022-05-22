HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPSC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 90,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 16.62, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPSC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

