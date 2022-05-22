HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 19.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Progyny by 9.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Progyny by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $389,760.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,652 shares in the company, valued at $404,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,485 shares of company stock worth $21,912,831. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PGNY remained flat at $$35.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.