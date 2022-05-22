HarbourVest Partners LLC Takes $642,000 Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,427,000 after acquiring an additional 326,883 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $7,505,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 106,019 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on QS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
NYSE:QS traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.10. 7,705,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297,672. The company has a quick ratio of 48.57, a current ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $43.08.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About QuantumScape (Get Rating)
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuantumScape (QS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.