Harlan F. Weisman Purchases 2,500 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) Director Harlan F. Weisman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TFFP opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.14.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24,245.04% and a negative return on equity of 73.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 63,353 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 227,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFFP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.