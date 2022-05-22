Harlan F. Weisman Purchases 2,500 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) Director Harlan F. Weisman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TFFP opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.14.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24,245.04% and a negative return on equity of 73.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFFP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About TFF Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.