HC Wainwright Trims XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Target Price to $2.00

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XpresSpa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
XpresSpa Group stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.
In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,020 shares of company stock worth $79,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSPA. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 106.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XpresSpa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XpresSpa Group (XSPA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.