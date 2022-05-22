HC Wainwright Trims XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Target Price to $2.00

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XpresSpa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XpresSpa Group stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

XpresSpa Group ( NASDAQ:XSPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). XpresSpa Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $29.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,020 shares of company stock worth $79,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSPA. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 106.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.